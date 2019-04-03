Keep Polk Beautiful will soon be providing a day where Polk County residents who have old electronic equipment that is well past its prime can get rid of items without worrying about it ending up in the Grady Road Landfill.
Organizers are working to setup an Electronics Recycling Day as part of their work in the Great American Clean-up coming up in May.
KPB Executive Director Randy Cook wants to ensure that items like broken smartphones and computers don't end up rotting away in landfills, and be able to re-use precious metals within for new electronics manufacturing.
Mark the calendar now for Saturday, May 11 with a 9 a.m. start time as part of the organization's efforts to help remove recyclables from going into the landfill and clean up areas of the county. Specifics about a location where people will be able to drop off old electronics, and what will be taken are not yet available.
He added that additional details and specifics will be announced soon.
"Please start saving your electronics now," Cook said.
For more info,call Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or e-mail rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.