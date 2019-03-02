Kam Humphreys may have autism, but the 10-year-old is still living his best life by riding his RZR 170, spending time with friends and family, and helping to raise money for the Autism Speaks organization.
Now, with the second annual Kam's Ride 4 Autism event coming up, locals are invited to join in on the fun while also raising money for kids just like him.
Whether interested in a concert, riding the trails, or simply increasing autism awareness, locals can stop by Top Trails- 550 Welch Ave, Talladega, Alabama- from March 23 from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m.
The venue will donate $1 to Autism Speaks in Kam's name for every park attendee over the event weekend, however, and members of Team Kam will be there Thursday through Sunday.
“We didn't put a goal last year because it was the first one, but it was overwhelming,” mother Nikki Humphreys said. “We didn't realize how much people wanted to give back, and we ended up raising $5,100. This is the one time of the year he (Kam) can be himself. No one expects him to be 'normal.' He knows the money will be used to help kids like him, and he loves it.”
The park is charging $15 per person for Saturday admission plus a $5 machine fee per day. Those 11 and under can get in for $10; those 5 and under get in free all weekend. Patrons are free to use the park as they wish, but the special Saturday events kick off early with all-day Poker Runs. Then, at 1 p.m., timed mud bog trials will start- an event held for the first time at the 2018 Kam's Ride. Whoever gets their machine through the mud fastest is the winner, and tow vehicles are present in case anyone gets stuck.
A meet and greet with Kam - who lives in the Braswell community - is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the concert area, and Team Kam will also be selling stickers at the venue's welcome center to raise additional funds for Autism Speaks- though patrons can get them early by contacting the group at https://www.facebook.com/Team-Kam-716583618424514/. A 6 p.m. raffle drawing will give visitors the chance to win items from companies such as Speedzone, Super ATV, Garage Products, and many more. Raffle prize donations are still being accepted, and those interested in contributing can contact Team Kam on Facebook.
Band HWY 77 will put on a live show of classic rock favorites from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and more at 7 p.m. The group performs regularly at the venue and is slated to play until at least 10 p.m.
This year, Team Kam is hoping to raise at least $10,000, but whether or not they reach that goal, the event remains as a positive way of raising autism awareness. More information about the organization can be found at https://www.autismspeaks.org/. More information about Top Trails and Kam's Ride can be found at https://www.toptrails.net/event/kams-ride-for-autism/.
The event owes additional thanks to sponsors Speedzone Motorsports, Mudd Tex Crew, and many more.