Chair Dena Tracey shared the thanks of the Cedartown Junior Service League to the community for their part in helping raise money for local organizations.
Donations were given out in past days in the month following the 54th annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival. Those who received funds included Samaritan House, Doris House, the Cedartown Library, the Cedartown Parks and Recreation Department, the Cedartown Police Explorers program, Polk Family Connection, the Polk County Foster Parent Association, CASA, the Boys and Girls Club, the Polk County College and Career Academy and the Polk County Special Olympics.
The annual festival took place on April 28 and April 29, and included a variety of arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and more. The Junior Service League will be celebrating their 55th annual festival in April 2019.
Junior Service League members annually raise money and give back to local organizations, especially those dedicated to the welfare and improvement of children’s lives.