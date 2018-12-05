The National League of Junior Cotillions, Polk County Chapter, is planning its Holly Ball for Saturday, December 22 at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club.
Students will be dancing the Fox Trot, Cha-Cha, Shag, and current line dances to top forty hits.
Thomas J. Ruff II, director of the local Junior Cotillion, said that “This is a marvelous opportunity for students to practice the social skills they have been learning in class.”
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. For information regarding the program, call (706) 936-8055.