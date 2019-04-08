Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim denied a challenge to murder warrants issued for Daylon Delon Gamble during a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Gamble is accused of the shooting five people — killing four — in two homes on January 24. Those killed were Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, both of 503 Williamson St., and of Arkeyla Perry, 24, and Dadrian Cummings, 26, both at 319 Rome St. in Rockmart.
After the hearing, Lim ruled there was probable cause in issuing the warrants and enough evidence to proceed in the case.
During the hearing, GBI Special Agent Amanda Carter laid out some of the evidence against Gamble.
The 13-year veteran of the GBI provided an account of what happened through questioning from both Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning and Defense Attorney C. Samuel Rael.
Carter stated that Gamble, along with Cummings and Perry and two other witnesses at the Rome Street address, had been at the house together up until around 7:44 p.m. that night. Cummings' cousin, Deandre Cummings, was the last to see the two alive after he left to go get milk for his kids, according to Carter.
All five people, including the lone survivor Peerless Brown, were shot in the head, Carter told the court.
When Carter testified Perry had been shot five times, a person there who was at the hearing in support the victims stood up and screamed obscenities at Gamble.
Brown was interviewed twice by investigators, including a session with Carter and Rockmart police detectives. He was able to identify Gamble and knew him very well — the accused shooter used to babysit him as a child.
Witnesses in the case said Gamble was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crime, Carter told the court.
Ballistic evidence and a gun found after the crime was committed are still being processed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab and results of testing aren't yet available.
Gable's attorney asked why a man who was seemingly enjoying an evening with his friends would then turn and shoot five of them and then asked if ballistic evidence found at the scene specifically tied his client to the shooting.
A judge issued a gag order following Gamble's arraignment not long after his arrest in Indiana and extradition back to Georgia. Although, Browning told the court he expects to put the case before the grand jury when then reconvene on April 22.