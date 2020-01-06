Those looking for a fresh start and the chance to start 2020 with a new job won't have to look far thanks to the upcoming Goodwill Job Fair.
The event is scheduled for January 8 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Rockmart Library and will give locals the chance to meet with representatives from local area employers, interview on-site, and choose from a variety of positions.
Specific companies were not listed, but previous Polk County job fairs have included everything from entry-level food service positions to administrative work.
Job hunters are asked to dress professionally and to bring multiple copies of their resume. More information can be found by contacting the Rome Career Center at 706-292-3305.
Those who can't make it to the job fair can still take advantage of the Goodwill Career Center in Rome or other surrounding cities.
The non-profit chain sells discounted clothing, offers training, and offers other employment help. Those interested in can visit 154 Hicks Dr SE, Rome.