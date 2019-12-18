As the holidays get closer, local industries are stepping up to help a group of local children have a merry Christmas.
Associates at Jefferson Southern Corporation came together and donated to the Department of Family and Children’s Services local office a load of gifts in recent days to make Christmas wishes come true.
"Jefferson Southern Corporation would like to thank all of its associates who participated in the angel tree gift giving to the Department of Family and Children’s Services and the pie-face fundraiser," the company said in a statement. "With our associates most generous and caring donations, the children in foster care received all of the items they had requested for Christmas. We are grateful for all of those who participated in this event, and the value they add to our Organization and to this community."
In order to help fund this event, Jefferson Southern Corporation’s Human Resources
department that includes Paola Coronel, Autumn Nails, Diane Olsen, & Connon Brannon, organized a Pie-face fundraiser with the approval by the top management to provide a fun way for associates to make donations. When associates provided a small donation, they had the chance to send pies flying in the face of management, supervisors, and other staff with their volunteer participation.
All the funds went toward the purchase of gifts donated to DFCS.
"We'd like to especially thank Koichi Miura,Treasurer and Tatsuya Komori, President, for their participation," the statement read. "JSC is thankful for the number of pies Josh Beason, Rick Floyd, Cassie Morris, William Bunce, Zack Edwards, and Chris Green took to the face for the fundraiser and the enjoyment of our associates."
JSC also sent their thanks to MS Company, North Georgia Staffing, and Randstad for their participation in theses events as well as the DFCS office and especially Robin Forston for giving the company the chance to give back during the holidays to a group of youth who will appreciate every gift.