There’s a rising star in local baseball, and he looks to follow in the footsteps of his bigger brother onto the Jackets varsity team in coming years. Maybe just throwing from the mound instead of catching behind the plate.
Rockmart Middle rising eighth grader Jake Bailey is poised to make an impact in the coming years. The 13-year-old plays for the Titans Sports Academy’s 13-and-Under Titans Blue and has won the Perfect Game 13U Most Valuable Pitcher award twice this season out of hundreds of pitchers from the state and southeast.
It’s one of the toughest pieces of Perfect Game hardware to acquire. First, the team has to be talented because the only way to get the award is to make it to the championship game.
In March, Jake won the Perfect Game 13U March Mayhem Most Valuable Pitcher by leading the Titans to a win over a talented 13U Team Rawlings Southeast.
He pitched four innings, striking out six and didn’t allow a run.
In April, Jake suffered a concussion after being hit in the head with a ball and had to miss a few weeks of middle school baseball and travel ball.
“It took him some time to get back to 100 % but now seems to be doing great,” his dad Jeff Bailey wrote in a report about the honors bestowed upon Jake.
In previous weekends, Jake had possibly his best outing in his young prep career.
He threw a gem against the 13U Georgia Bombers, once again leading his team to a win in the semifinals of the 13-and-under Perfect Game Peach State “State Championship” 60/90 Major Division.
Bailey pitched a complete seven inning game, striking out seven batters, and only allowing a single run.
“Jake says he couldn’t do it without his team behind him,” his dad reported.