Rockmart took a 58-45 win at home for their first game of the season, a scrimmage against Darlington.
The Jackets hosted the Tigers last Thursday night for a scrimmage battle, giving both teams practice before their regular season games start after Thanksgiving break.
Rockmart’s offense was led by junior Ty Floyd and seniors Sam DePew and Glenn Walker.
Floyd put up a total of 17 points on the scoreboard, but wasn't given any chances to make a free throw. DePew, however, scored 15 points on the night and went two for four at the free throw line. Walker followed by adding 13 points to the board and going five for six with his free throws.
“Sam had a big second half and Glenn was getting his hands on everything and really set the tone defensively. Without his defensive presence in the first half, I don't know that we would have had the 15 point lead going into halftime,” head coach Vic Calhoun said.
“I think the guys fought very hard,” Calhoun said. “There are definitely some things we need to improve on, but their effort and intensity out there was better than I could have asked for,” he added.
“Darlington did a good job. They were forcing us to be two steps further than we have been practicing, so it was a new experience,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun said that specifically, the team will be working on their rotation before traveling to East Paulding for their first official game of the season.
The Jackets were set to head to East Paulding on November 27 to face the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. for their first game of the season, but it will need to be rescheduled to accommodate the Rockmart Yellow Jackets football team, who share several players with the basketball team and remain alive in the Class AA state playoffs.