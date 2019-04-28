The Rockmart Yellow Jackets got a complete sweep in the first round, finishing off Booker T. Washington in a pair of shutout victories to head to the Sweet 16.
Rockmart’s Ty Floyd got the offense rolling with a 3-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 and they didn’t slow through the next seven innings of play between the pair of games with the 14-0 win in the first game, and 13-0 win in the second game. Floyd also pitched through three innings of the second game with eight strikeouts and allowed no hits.
“We threw the ball really well, we only gave up two hits on the entire day and used five arms,” Yellow Jackets head coach Kenny Yanzetich said. “Fortunately right now we’re playing really well. We’ve just got to stay healthy and keep playing hard.”
Game 1 scoring also featured another home run from senior Dylan Bailey to cap off a 10-inning bottom third, and senior Jonathan Suppes running through a stand-up triple RBI to spark another round of at-bats for the Jackets in the bottom of the fourth.
In Game 2, the Jackets used steals and base hits to get runs over the plate after scoring five in the second, begun with Reed Couch hitting the first run in on a tripe with a slide into third.
The Jackets weren’t finished after showing their visiting Washington Bulldogs their well wishes for the future. Once the music came on with Game 2 over and done in a fifth-inning finish, both teams first took to the outfield for a dance off. They moved it to the pitcher’s mound at request of the crowd, and called it a draw with laughter and good cheer.
Yanzetich said he was especially thankful for Washington coming to play a hard game against his Rockmart squad.
He looks ahead toward getting to host again this week in an upcoming match-up against
Rockmart heads into the Sweet 16 facing the winner of the first round series between Elbert and Lamar Counties. The Jackets will host again on May 2.