The Jackets hosted a double header and split the games against the Wolves last week.
The first game of the night was won by Rockmart with a 7-4 score and the second game was won 4-1 by Rome after going into extra innings.
During the first game, head coach Kenny Yanzetich said they had a really good pitching effort. He noted that Griffin Pace, Luke Queen, and Logan Shelton led the pitching during the first game.
“Also, we had a total of 10 hits,” Yanzetich said. “I was very pleased with our defense and our hustle on and off the field.”
During the second game, Yanzetich said the Jackets didn’t lose their effort but lost against Rome’s talented pitchers.
“The kids played really hard,” Yanzetich said. “They faced some quality pitchers. Rome had two guys throwing in the mid eighties, which is really good for a high schooler.”
Overall, Yanzetich noted the batting efforts of Andrew Morris, Dylan Bailey, and Braden Cole. He added that Jonathan Suppes has pitched very well throughout the season.
However, though, Yanzetich said the team needs to work on swinging their bats.
“We knew coming in that there were some things we needed to work on at the plate but again, with the schedule we’ve played, I think things will keep getting better from here on out,” he said.
“We’ve played nothing but schools that are bigger than us. It’s been good experience for us,” Yanzetich said. “I’m very pleased with where we stand with the competition we’ve played. We haven’t played anybody easy.”
During the recent home game, Yanzetich reached a special accomplishment as a coach. Yanzetich was recognized for reaching 200 career wins, with 65 of those being while he has coached at Rockmart. He also has experience coaching at other schools, including Houston County and Lanier County.
“I’m fortunate that since I’ve been here in a little over 3 years we’ve won 65 games,” Yanzetich said.
“I really just appreciate my kids. They were real good to me afterwards and (acknowledged) the accomplishment for me,” he added.
After press time, the Jackets loaded a bus and traveled to LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Ga to face Harrison, a top-ten ranked 6A school.
“It’s a big deal and I hopefully our boys will come out and play really hard,” Yanzetich said.
They ended up with a 8-3 loss to Harrison to put the team at 3-4 overall as the paper went to bed.
This week, Rockmart will play at Armuchee on Tuesday at 4 p.m., will face Haralson County at home on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and will host Armuchee for a second time at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Lorene Parker is a correspondent for the Standard Journal.