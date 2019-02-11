The Jackets started off their season with a scrimmage game to prepare for their rivalry match-up this afternoon (Tuesday for those who get the paper early.)
Rockmart hosted Pickens County last Thursday as an opportunity to test their lineup and plays before the big game today.
“We were just trying to figure out what we have and what we need to work on,” head coach Kenny Yanzetich said.
Although both teams had a tied 7-7 score when the game ended, Yanzetich was happy with the outcome.
“Overall, I was very pleased. The team’s effort was good,” he added.
Since the game was a practice for both teams, Yanzetich said he had the opportunity to play all of his players and work on different game scenarios. He was impressed with their effort.
Senior Dylan Bailey specifically stood out by going getting hits twice in both trips to home plate, including a pre-season homerun.
Yanzetich also shed praise on his pitching staff for their work during the practice game.
Yanzetich said Seniors Luke Queen, Logan Shelton, and Jonathon Suppes, and Junior Evan Ractcliff struck out a total of eleven players and only walked two during the time of 6 and 2/3 innings.
Overall, the scrimmage game provided experience or both teams before both of their official seasons start this week.
Rockmart will travel to Cedartown Tuesday afternoon to face the Bulldogs for their first regular season game.
“We’re hoping to go out, play hard, and give a good effort,” Yanzetich said.
Looking ahead more into the first of their official games, the Jackets will face some tough schools. Bainbridge, Lee County, and Thomasville will all play Rockmart this week.
After playing at Cedartown today, Rockmart will travel to Thomasville to play the other three schools on Friday and Saturday.
Rockmart will play Bainbridge on Friday at 7 p.m., Lee County on Saturday at 4 p.m., and Thomasville on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The game this afternoon is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but with the current rain forecast, the game may be postponed or rescheduled, so be on the lookout for updates.