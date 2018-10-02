Rockmart improves to 6-0 on season with home win over Chattooga
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets are looking to continue to sting the competition this week and continue a thus far stellar season in a trip to Lindale to face another region rival in the Pepperell Dragons.
It was this game last year that cemented Rockmart’s (6-0, 3-0 in region play) path to the 7-AA crown, and after a 56-0 shutout over the Chattooga Indians (4-2, 2-1) on last Friday night, it could come down to this game again for the Jackets in a quest for the 2018 region championship.
“Now we’re going to Lindale to play in another hostile environment, and it’s a challenge for our kids,” head coach Biff Parson said after the win over Chattooga “That’s a challenge our kids are looking forward to, because they don’t like Pepperell.”
And the Dragons have something to look out for after last week’s game turned into a highlight reel worthy of ESPN's Sports Center Top-10.
The Jackets started early with a 2-yard touchdown the result of a blocked punt by Kelan Pitts, that set the tempo for the rest of a 35-0 first half, and another 21 scored in the third quarter.
Rockmart Quarterback Dylan Bailey threw three touchdowns a piece to Reed Couch, Juke Boozer and senior Zabrion Whatley all in the first half of play. Once the Jackets came back out from halftime, younger brother Javin Whatley came out on the kickoff return to score on a 90 yard run.
Six minutes later and with the game well out of reach, the Indians dual backfield threat of running back Devin Price and quarterback Clayton Johnson tried for a flea-flicker pass, that was intercepted at the end zone and returned by senior Markus Smith for a 100-yard touchdown play. Smith also scored earlier in the game on an 8-yard run in the first half.
“To have him do something like that and give him some confidence after the struggles he had with his knee earlier in the year, and to see him run 100 yards is was pretty impressive,” Parson said.
Parson credited the latest big game for the Jackets to a strong performance on both sides of the ball right out of the gate, and said that with the level of play his team has achieved over the past week’s it’s been great to watch from where he stands on the sidelines.
“We stung them right from the get-go. Our kids are doing great,” Parson said. “It’s a fun group to coach, because they’re humble and they’re hungry.”
The Jackets travel to Lindale to play Pepperell (4-2, 3-0 7-AA) this Friday.