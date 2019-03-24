Rockmart’s baseball team stood at 11-5 overall and remained at the top of the Region 7-AA standings with a series win over Chattooga.
The Jackets took both a road and home 11-1 win over the Indians in region play, going seven innings in a trap to Summerville on March 19, and followed that up with a fifth inning finish on March 22.
During their series opener, the Jackets offense pounded out 16 hits in the rout and then put up a pair of five run innings at home last Friday.
Rockmart’s pair of wins saw the team still undefeated in region play at 6-0, where they maintain a 2-game lead over the second place Model and Pepperell teams, and three game leads over Chattooga and Dade County.
Their pair of region wins came in the wake of news last week that Jonathan Suppes committed to play baseball for the Shorter Hawks in 2020. The Facebook announcement of his decision came on St. Patrick’s Day after a 4-1 win to split with Cedartown.
Rockmart ended up with a 7-0 win over Cass to finish out the weekend and head into a Monday re-match against the Colonels at 11-5 overall.
Brayden Cole got the win over the Colonels only giving up a hit and throwing six strikeouts on the day. Logan Shelton and Evan Ratcliff added relief help in the later innings to keep Cass off the scoreboard.
A 5-run third inning performance was fueled by singles by Cole and Ratcliff and a double by Ty Floyd on the day. The team totaled up 11 hits overall on the Saturday outing, with Dylan Bailey, Andrew Morris and Cooper Yanzetich all knocking multiple hits on the day. Bailey alone went 3-for-3 at the plate.
The Jackets also went without a single error on the day.
After Monday’s rematch on the road at Cass, they’ll kick off a region series against Pepperell on Tuesday and Friday to wrap up March. Following that, they have Model to start off the month of April.