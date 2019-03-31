A hotly-contested Region 7-AA baseball game was broken open in the final inning just enough to allow the Rockmart Yellow Jackets to take a 6-4 win over Pepperell as the hometown team remains at the top of 7-AA play.
Rockmart had a 3-0 lead when Pepperell got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a pair of unearned runs following a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and walk.
The Dragons went up 4-3 over the Jackets in the next inning when Wesley Wade had a two-out RBI single. Rockmart tied it in the top of the fifth and took advantage of some Pepperell miscues in the seventh on back-to-back bunts with the bases loaded to push across the winning runs.
Reed Couch, Dylan Bailey, Ty Floyd and CJ Culver each had two hits to lead the Jackets, who have won eight in a row and and are undefeated in region play at 8-0. Cooper Yanzetich finished with two RBIs.
Floyd and Pepperell starting pitcher Hunter Young each struck out five.
The latest region win for the Jackets came on the heels of a sweep of Chattooga to remain at the top of 7-AA, and makes four in a row for the region. The Jackets only have Model, Gordon Central and Dade County left on the books before they round out region play.
Behind the Jackets in 7-AA at press time was a second place Model at 6-2 in region play and 13-3 overall, Chattooga in third and Dade County in fourth place.
Rockmart was back in action in Oxford, Alabama to take on Hillcrest (Ala.) and took a win to move to 14-5 overall on Saturday afternoon just before press time. The Jackets took a 5-4 win in a trip to Tuscaloosa to play across the state line.
They are back in action on Tuesday after press time hosting Model in the start of a two-game series that concludes on Friday on the road. They also host Gordon Lee on Thursday, and Haralson County on Saturday before road trips to Gordon Central on April 9 and Gordon Lee on April 11 to cap off that series, and host the Warriors for Senior night and the Dinner on the Diamond on April 12.
Tickets for the Dinner on the Diamond in its fourth year is $15 a plate and will be provided after the game. Those who want to eat with the team and help honor seniors and the 2019 season overall need to have money in by April 8 and a head count of those participating.
A form can be found on the team’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/Rockmart-High-School-Baseball-479573598877245/.