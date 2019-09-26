Rockmart fans have traveled all over to watch their Yellow Jackets pick up big wins this year so far. The past weeks have seen the team pick up a big win over Heard County, and then start off region play with a shutout.
Now their next test comes with a return back to home turf, and a region foe they hope to keep off balance amid a week of celebration.
“This is the first time in almost a month that we’ve played at home, so it’s goign to feel really good to play at our home stadium,” Parson said. “But with all the festivities that are happening through the week, we’ve got to still stay locked into the game and understand the purpose.”
Parson added that it remains their goal to get better through each week than they were the previous.
“The focus piece is going to be huge from here on out,” Parson said. “Can we stay locked in, can we keep our eyes on the prize.”
It shouldn’t be too hard for the Jackets to keep that mission in mind against the Wolverines.
Dade County (0-4, 0-1 7-AA) comes to the Rock this week for Homecoming and a chance to knock the Jackets out of the drivers seat in the region for the first time in three years, but only if they can put together a big game.
For head coach Biff Parson, the game is just another test on a season where they hope to take a third region title and return to the playoffs.
The Jackets are 3-0 over the past three seasons against the Wolverines, who have been shutout each time the two teams have met since they entered region play against each other again.
In fact, all combined the Jackets have scored 122 points against the Wolverines in those trio of meetings. Heading into this week’s game, Rockmart holds a 12-5 record historically over Dade County in 17 meetings from the 1990s through current day.
Rockmart is still taking it one game at a time, Parson said.
“We’ve still got six more games to go before we see if we’re in the playoffs,” he said. “Each week is going to bring a different challenge, but we’ve got good leadership and our kids are hungry and excited about playing football.”
Rockmart remains undefeated after a season opening win over Cedartown, then have taken on Central Carroll and Heard County in non-region play before they beat out Armuchee to open 7-AA play last week in a 61-0 shutout.
Rockmart so far have only given up just 39 points combined over the past four opponents, including the Armuchee shutout last week.
The Wolverines are struggling so far this season to find their footing. They’ve already taken losses to Gordon Lee, a two-point loss to North Sand Mountain in Alabama, then fell to Trion and Model back to back in home appearances.
The name of the game this week is to give players opportunities to get on the field and make big plays. Last week, Rockmart saw freshman Jojo Haynes come out and score two touchdowns on the night as one of the newer faces on the field making big plays.
Quarterback Javin Whatley is also on the hunt to continue a big season, as he continues to move the offense forward with a supporting cast in the backfield and on the offensive line allowing him to make plays even when a pass or hand-off isn’t viable.
Look this week for Whatley, Reed Couch and Juke Boozer to have a big game before halftime and have the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the night off in the second half.