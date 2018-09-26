Sponsors help with $2,282.50 in donations for 2018 season
The Rockmart High Yellow Jacket Marching Band has more than proved its resilience.
While the untimely loss of director David Snipes proved to be a setback, the group has pushed forward with band camp, half-time shows, and much more. Whether competing or supporting their school, the band is able to overcome obstacles and give its all thanks to the local community, the band boosters, and the staff that works with them.
The band raises funds throughout the year with events like The Yellow Jacket Car Show, The Yellow Jacket Classic competition, and the Mister and Miss Yellow Jacket pageants, but these fundraisers are only financially possible thanks to the numerous local businesses and organizations that offer sponsorship.
This is done through the band's new 'Together We Are Jacket Nation' initiative that helps create solidarity between the band program and the businesses that help them.
Each business chooses which sponsor level is right for them, with levels ranging from the basic Band Calendar ad to the grand level of Diamond sponsorship.
Since owners get to choose their level based on the benefits they desire, the initiative empowers organizations both small and large.
“The best part of the initiative is that the marching band pledged to donate 10 percent of their earnings to Rockmart High,” teacher Maria Norris said. “Not only are the businesses supporting the band, but they are also supporting the student body of RHS. Principal Robyn Teems will use the funds for the betterment of RHS.”
A collective $2,282.50 has been donated to Rockmart High through the program so far, and the band would like to extend their gratitude for their many partners and sponsors.
“All of our sponsors have been supportive this year,” Norris said. “A notable sponsor is Day's Pre-Owned of Rockmart. They are a Diamond Level sponsor, as well as the provider of a 2017 Chevy Cruz that we will raffle off at the September 28 football game's halftime. All of the sponsors are important to us.”
Sponsors include Advanced Rehabilitation, Brenda Leslie Realtor, City Body Works, Culver Exterminating, Dairy Queen, El Nopal, Freeman Harris Funeral, Godbee Siding, Haralson Pest Control, Integrity Realty, Dentist Kirby Brown, Meggitt, Pizza Depot, Precious Paws, Rockmart Rent to Own, Silver Comet Furniture, Soli's, State Farm agent Sherman Ross, TCR Construction, The Perch, What's New Consignment, Zaxby's, Allstate agent John Purser, Carlton Farms, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Culver Insurance, Floyd Medical, Georgia Power, H and H Trophies, Hometown Pizza, Jefferson's, Mac's Bakery, Merle Norman, Pizza Farm, Rockmart Family Dentistry, Rustic Roots, Simply Staffing, Southland Engineering, Statham Tire, Tequila's, Tip Top Poultry, Whitehead's Florist, Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home, Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, Crawford Rome Plow Equipment, Custom Metal Products, Donna Upton Cosmetologist, Foundations Orthodontics, Georgia Vinyl & Thread, Haney's Farm and Ranch, The HON Company, K-9 Grooming, McNabb Tire, Morgan Hardware, Polk County Oil and Lube, Rockmart Florist, Sidekicks, Smith Lockwood, State Farm agent Mary Miller, Tangles Hair, The Clean Spot, Vargo Orthodontics, and WZOT radio.
The band owes special thanks to individuals Andy Cox who now directs the band, principal Robyn Teems who continues to support the band, athletics, and the arts, color guard director Traci Thompson, Steve Day, and the students who continue to push themselves.
“The RHS marching band truly appreciates the community for the support of Together We are Jacket Nation,” Norris said.