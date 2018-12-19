Rockmart is hosting 12 schools for their annual holiday tournament this week, and starting on Thursday night the gyms will be busy at both the middle and high school.
As a fundraiser for the Rockmart basketball program, the Jackets and Lady Jackets will be hosting surrounding schools for the next three days of tournament play.
Schools traveling for the Rockmart Christmas Tournament include Cherokee, Bremen, Cedartown, Cass, Furtah Prep, Thompson, Adairsville, Hiram, Sonoraville, Allatoona, Grayson, and South Paulding.
Each school is guaranteed to play three games, despite winning or losing in the first game.
The Jackets will face Adairsville first, a school in the 9-3A region with a season record of 4-5 (4-4 9-3A).
The Lady Jackets will play Hiram who is in the 7-5A region and currently holds a 5-7 (1-4 7-5A) season record.
“I just hope we have a lot of fan support,” boys head coach Vic Calhoun said.
“We invite everyone to come out and want it to be something that all of Polk County can enjoy,” Calhoun added.
“I just love the community support and the girls enjoy for everyone to be there,” girls head coach Tim Puckett said.
Rockmart will play their first games on Thursday at the high school. The girls will play Hiram at 7 p.m. and the boys will play Adairsville right after at 8:30 p.m.
Winners and losers of each Thursday game will go into the bracket for Friday, with games being held at both the middle school and high school starting at 4 p.m. Saturday games will be held only at the high school, starting at 10 a.m.