Rockmart High School has announced their homecoming court for 2018 as they get ready to host Armuchee for the annual game and events coming up on Friday, Sept. 14.
The court this year includes senior ladies Jennifer Crawford, Mallorie Dover, Logan Patterson, Anna Snider, Cambree Stanley, and D'Nya Wilson.
Juniors Carlee Graham and Valerie Williams, sophomores Cameel Owens and Shayla Stephens and freshmen Takiyah Cummings and Landyn Wigley round up the girl’s homecoming court for 2018.
The boys court is represented by seniors Sam Depew, Zoryan Hendricks, Grant Morris, Jesse Taff, Zabrion Whatley, and Kohl White.
Juniors Baye Blackwell and Jukeyvious Boozer, sophomores Allan Murrieta and Dalton Sprayberry, and freshmen Omarion Garrett and Cooper Yanzetich round out the court.
Leading up to next Friday’s big game and halftime announcement of the winners of the Homecoming Queen and King for 2018, there’s a lot of fun to still be enjoyed by the student body.
Starting next Monday for spirit week, students will be given a chance to dress up as people from a different generation, following on Tuesday with tacky dress, Wednesday as heroes or villains, Throwback Thursday and Friday to wear different school colors depending on the class.
Dress code must be met daily.
Additionally, more information about the upcoming Homecoming parade in Rockmart head of Friday night festivities can be found by calling the school at 770-684-5432.
Check back for more information as it becomes available this week at Polkstandardjournal.com.