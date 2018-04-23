Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich has a team that is riding high going into the state playoffs.
For one, they get to host Rabun County in the first round in the best of 3 series set to start Thursday afternoon at the Rock.
Add to that another strong finish to the regular season, with 20-plus wins in the record books this spring for the Jackets. They got a second place finish in Region 7-AA only came due to a few runs difference between Rockmart and Dade County, who ended up in first place.
Their status as runners-up is mainly statistical, since with strong defense and the bats ringing with hits the Jackets can go deep in the Class AA brackets if they play smart and precise.
“We’re sitting really good,” Yanzetich said. “One of the things we’ve been doing is playing bigger schools. We’re 5-3 against ranked teams this year. And the kids have played great.”
The Jackets capped off the regular season with the loss to Cedartown, but before that was on a five-game streak through Region 7-AA opponents that included a win at the start of the final week on the road against Model 14-1 on April 16, a 5-2 win over Coosa on April 17, and a 4-2 win on the road to cap region play over Armuchee on April 19.
“We played to the best of our ability, and that’s how it played out,” Yanzetich said. “We’ve got a really strong team right now. We’ve only got one senior, we’re full of talented underclassmen.”
With a 20-8 record and finishing 12-2 in the region, Rockmart has both a young but experienced team going into the playoffs. The only senior on the team is Kole Holder, and he is the most veteran pitcher of a deep staff.
“We’ve got plenty of arms and we’ve been good all year long,” Yanzetich said.
If Rockmart beats Rabun County this Thursday in two games, they won’t need a required third game that would be played Friday at home.
Should Rockmart win out, they’ll next play the winner of the first round matchup between B.E.S.T. Academy and Region 5-AA champion Callaway.
“We’ve got a great opportunity coming up (this) week against Rabun County,” Yanzetich said. “We’re just rolling.”
Rockmart has other reasons to celebrate, Yanzetich pointed out. The Jackets underclassmen are getting a lot of attention from big schools -- including Ty Floyd being scouted by several Division I programs and others heading to Division III schools in the future.
“I’m really proud of this team,” he said. “We’ve got a big opportunity, and right now we’re just trying to win our final game.”