The Rockmart Yellow Jackets have something more to celebrate this week other than a win: their coach getting recognized for the hard work put in over the season thus far – as well as the past years – by the Atlanta Falcons.
Head coach Biff Parson was nominated by Athletic Director Barry Williams at Rockmart High School and named the Falcons’ Coach of the Week for the second week of their season.
Along with the title, Parson also receives a $1,000 grant to use for the team, a commemorative football and the added fun of getting to go see the Arizona Cardinals play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 16 where he’ll get to be honored as an Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.
“Obviously it’s a big honor, very grateful and humble to get it,” Parson said. “But the credit goes to my staff and our players for allowing for something like this to happen. Good administration and stuff like that as well. All part of where this school is headed. I just happened to be they’re putting the name to. But it goes to all of us.”
He said no decision had yet been made about how the $1,000 would be used to help the Yellow Jackets program.
The news wasn’t yet up on the Falcons website, but the school received word of the honor by e-mail from team officials today. It is expected to be posted within the coming weeks to the team's website.
Rockmart stands at 3-0 heading into their first region game of the season against Armuchee, which is also acting as the school’s Homecoming game for 2018