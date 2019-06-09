The Rockmart baseball team have already received accolades for their run through the state playoffs, and fighting all the way to the final out to reach state runner up status for the 2019 season.
Now additional honors have been bestowed upon several players on the team after their season came to a close. Those Jackets were included in the Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine All State Teams for Class AA this season.
Among them was Dylan Bailey, who worked behind the plate most of the year and is heading to Jacksonville State for the same position, was joined by junior pitcher and LSU commit Ty Floyd and senior pitcher and South Georgia State College commit Logan Shelton. Bailey kept up the entire season mainly behind home plate keeping the Jackets defense running like clockwork.
Floyd meanwhile put up huge numbers during the 2019 season and will be returning to play in 2020, and Shelton finished his high school career with a good year of his own as he heads off to school. He threw against 151 batters over 35 innings with 35 strikeouts, nine walks and a 0.6 ERA.
Second team players included junior Reed Couch and senior Shorter commit Jonathan Suppes. Honorable mentions included junior third baseman and pitcher Brayden Cole, outfielder and sophomore Andruw Morris, and lefty senior pitcher Griffin Pace. Shorter commit and senior pitcher Luke Queen as well as freshman second baseman Cooper Yanzetich were on the list too.
The Jackets took their season to a Game 3 of the Class AA championship series against Jeff Davis but couldn’t overcome the opposing Yellow Jacket defense and pitching and finished their season in second place in the state.
They went 29-11 overall and undefeated through 7-AA play with a 14-0 record to take the region title for the year.