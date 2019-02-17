Rockmart girls to host tournament game on Wednesday, boys on road Thursday
It’s nothing but good news for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets boys and girls basketball programs. The Lady Jackets won big in their playoff game last Friday, and following that up the boys played it close against Hapeville Charter to hold off the Hornets and head to the second round.
The happy times will continue this week as the Lady Jackets stay at home to play in the second round on Wednesday facing Elbert County in the Sweet 16 and the Jackets are hitting the road again in Class AA tournament play to also play against Elbert County on Thursday.
Rockmart's game Wednesday will tip-off at 6 p.m. The boys play at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Here’s a roundup of how the two teams did last week. Check out Page B2 for additional final coverage from the Region 7-AA tournament, including the historic win for the Lady Jackets.
Lady Jackets win big to open playoffs
The Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets are headed to the next round and will get to host after a big win over Booker T. Washington to open the Class AA playoffs in a 72-45 win.
Sophomore Keyarah Berry put up a stellar 35-point night for the Lady Jackets in the 27-point victory that saw her in control of the court most of the night against Washington's starting lineup.
“She’s a one of a kind player,” head coach Tim Puckett said last week. “I feel like she did a great job, and I feel like Megan Little did a great job of attacking the boards.”
The Lady Jackets also saw Megan Little put up 15 points off free throws on the night and Mollie Little hit 7 points.
“I feel like we did a great job with our game plan,” he said. “Once we got going I felt like things were going our way, and a couple of times we got out of our rhythm, but we bounced back quick and got back into our usual way of playing.”
He was also glad to give final minutes of the game to younger players.
Puckett said the Lady Jackets will have to remain strong heading into the second round, but he expects a positive performance either way as the team gets to host again.
“It’s going to be a little bit better competition,” he said. “For us, that’s another week where we went that we didn’t play a game. Now it’s not nearly as long of a layoff.”
Washington's Alexis Buckner put up 14 on the night, and Bre'Anna Sanders added 12 in the scorebook for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rockmart will be playing the winner of Elbet County and Callaway coming up next week. The win puts the Region 7-AA champions at 19-7 overall and the opportunity to play host for the second round.
Rockmart stays alive in close win over Hapeville Charter
Rockmart's boys basketball team remain in the playoffs after a third close game in a row, this time avoiding overtime in a 55-49 finish over Hapeville Charter.
The Jackets' Sam Depew hit four free throws late in the game to give Rockmart some breathing room over the Hornets, who put up three offensive fouls in a row in turnovers in the final minutes.
“I’m proud of these seniors, they’ve worked so hard,” said head coach Vic Calhoun following the Friday night, Feb. 15 win. “When I came here last summer, they totally bought in to what I was doing, and that goes a long way.”
Depew finished the night with 21 points, followed up by Ty Floyd who added 14, and Juke Boozer with 11.
“Sam (Depew) has been averaging 16 all season long, and he came up big and hit his free throws late and some really big 3s,” Calhoun said. “He’s a senior that for four years who has put in as much or more work than any kids I’ve ever coached. It paid off tonight.”
The win put the Jackets at 17-9 overall heading into the second round to face the winner of the first round matchup between Heard and Elbert counties.
Calhoun said the team will get to host if Heard County if they somehow upset Elbert County in the first round playoff game held on Saturday as the paper was going to bed.
The Jackets will likely have to travel to Elbert County to face the 25-3 Blue Devils (26 if they win) in the second round game. That’s a 2 hour and 43 minute drive through Atlanta and Athens for those keeping score at home.
“I don’t care who we match up against, our guys have heart and they are a team that can play anyone,” Calhoun said.
Rockmart’s playoff win marked the second year in a row the team made it to the second round, and the first playoff victory in the head coaching career for Calhoun.
The win marked the third close game for the Jackets in a row as well.
“Our last two had gone into overtime, and so we were able to avoid that tonight (Friday night),” Calhoun said. “We learned from the experience of those last two. They were tough for our teams.”