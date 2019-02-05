A couple from Georgia are accused of going across the state lines and bringing back items stolen from a home to Polk County according to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Alabama.
The office of Sheriff Joe Shaver reported in a press release that William A. Brown, 43 of a Forsyth address and Amanda S. Davis, 39, of a Cedartown address were both charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property, and were arrested by Polk County Police.
The couple remained in the Polk County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama for a theft that took place on Monday, according to the release. The pair are accused of breaking into a home near Lindsey's Store on County Road 22, and then coming back with their stolen items to Polk County.
The release stated police found the door kicked in at the home, and that jewelry and a tablet were taken. That tablet turned out to be the one item that got the pair caught, since GPS was used to track its location to Polk County.
Investigators from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took charge of the stolen property. Both were also charged in Georgia for theft by receiving stolen property, and theft by bringing stolen property into the state, both felony charges.