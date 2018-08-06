Usually tonight would just be a work session for the Cedartown City Commission, but pressing business will have the members gather for an official meeting to vote on a few matters before discussions of other topics.
Both the City of Aragon and the City of Rockmart have already given their thumbs up to the 2020 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) intergovernmental agreement, but now it is Cedartown's turn to consider whether the process will move forward and go before the voters on the November ballot.
They'll also be discussing measures to provide video surveillance at the recreation sites, a revised personnel policy and a property sale on Pace Street.
Commissioners will gather at City Hall located at the corner of East Avenue and Philpot Streets at 6 p.m.