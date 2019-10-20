Get out the plastic pumpkins, find a fun outfit and head out to events across Polk County as Halloween is right around the corner.
Already there’s been Slime Time, Spooky Spokes and fall festivals aplenty across the area, but now the real fun begins as the time to trick (or trunk) or treating events and more are on the calendar in the days to come.
It starts this Thursday with a free movie event at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in Rockmart, where fun can be had for all ages at Hocus Pocus Family Night.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will include a special screening of “Hocus Pocus,” plus trick-or-treat bags, popcorn, a coloring station and a chance to win a “Hocus Pocus”-themed door hanger during the event. All ages are invited to participate.
More is coming up this weekend across Polk County as well for the kids to take part in ahead of the real fun on Halloween night.
Starting with a Saturday event, A trunk or treat is being held this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mosaic Place in Cedartown on West Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m. Those who want to participate can find out more on Mosaic Place’s Facebook page.
Alongside hosting their Homecoming service on Sunday morning, Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church in Cedartown is holding an evening Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who want to come out and participate. This year also marks their 15th in their home on Booger Hollow Road.
Cedartown First United Methodist is also hosting a Trunk or Treat event, but have a Fall Festival going on as well on Oct. 27 starting at 6 p.m. Find Candy, hot dogs, games and more at the upcoming free family event.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown’s Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off is also coming up on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. They’ll have a Trunk or Treat going on too, as well as a silent auction to raise funds for Operation Christmas Child. They ask kids to wear “not-so-scary” costumes to their event.
The big Halloween events downtown are coming up too.
Make sure to stop by Main Street in Cedartown for their annual Trick or Treating in downtown event. Local businesses will be out with candy on Halloween afternoon starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing onward until 5:30 p.m., when a Halloween costume contest for youth will follow in Holloway Park.
A dog costume contest will follow that in the park as well.
Rockmart’s Festival of Treats is also being held on Thursday, October 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Local businesses will be out with candy for Trick-or-Treaters, there’s a costume parade open for all participants in this year’s event, and much more.
The event is being sponsored by Family Savings Credit Union, the Downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
Polk County Police’s third annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Halloween as well, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at their headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown. All are invited to come and take part.
As part of the Chamber’s Halloween Hoopla schedule of events, local businesses are encouraged to dress up together in a theme on Halloween day next week. This could be a movie, a decade, anything.
Those who want to participate can send photos to info@polkgeorgia.com by 12 p.m. on October 31 to be posted on the Chamber Facebook page by 1 p.m.
Each “like” on the costume photos on the Chamber’s page counts as a vote. The business with the most likes on November 1 at 12 p.m. wins a trophy.
In recent days, the Downtown Cedartown Association also announced on their Facebook the winner of this year’s Scarecrow contest. The “Bob Ross” scarecrow took first prize, put up by the Cedartown High School Art Club. Second place went to Brianda Pineda’s “Mariachi Florindo de Dia de Muentos” and third went to the Polk County Historical Society’s fancy entry.
Are there other Halloween events out there? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net or message the Standard Journal Facebook page with details, and additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
Also, make sure to email photos or share them with us on Facebook of your Halloween decorations and costumes to go into the Oct. 30 edition of the Standard Journal.