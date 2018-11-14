Opening night for the newly remodeled West Cinema in downtown Cedartown is coming this Friday and moviegoers will want to come out to see what is in store for patrons as the doors finally open after nearly a year spent shuttered.
West Cinema owner Michael Tinney invites the community to come join him for the November 16 premiere of the remodeling effort that came about following a roof leak and large amount of repairs needed to get it back into operations.
Many surprises are still in store for movie-goers at West Cinema, but one we can reveal before opening night will be a doubling of the screens available to view current-run films.
The theater started out originally with one screen, and a main area in the bottom half and balcony, then split to a two-screen setup in the 1980s that saw the shuttering of the balcony area.
With the remodeling effort, Tinney decided the upper area of West Cinema previously closed off should be returned to use, and divided that area into two with a 38-seat capacity and somewhat smaller screens.
Now he’ll be able to offer four features at a time in downtown Cedartown.
The first movies in the re-opened and completely remodeled theater will feature are “Venom” and “Halloween” on the two larger screens, and “Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “The Grinch” on two the two smaller upstairs theaters.
Patrons will also get to enjoy completely remodeled men’s and women’s bathrooms along with a third handicapped-friendly restroom, a refreshed lobby that will delight movie-goers with a updated concession stand, and additional box office space to allow for faster access into West Cinema.
New screens went up within the theater, as well as a new paint job featuring the Cedartown Bulldogs school colors as the scheme throughout the new design.
For the two main theaters, special VIP sections with 8 seats available for parties can be rented out as well, with luxury seating part of the features for the boxes that sit above the two main seating areas. Tinney said tickets will need to be purchased in a block for parties who wish to utilize the VIP areas, and reservations can be made ahead of time to accommodate those guests.
Make sure to check out the additional surprises in store coming for patrons who have been waiting for West Cinema to re-open when they open their doors this coming Friday night.