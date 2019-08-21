The City of Aragon has yet another new police chief to lead the small department.
On Monday, Sgt. Michael Evans was appointed to the post of Interim Chief following the resignation of Chief Paul Mazzuca.
Evans began in the post Monday morning. It marks the first time in the history of the city that a black chief has been appointed to lead the police department.
Formerly a member of the Powder Springs and Chattahoochee Technical College Police Departments, he's been a veteran of law enforcement for the past 12 years.
Evans said it is his hope to continue making progress in policing community problems like drug trafficking and theft. He additionally said he wants the department to host additional town halls and community events.
"We're looking at hosting a movie night around a Fall Festival in October," he said. The event is already scheduled for October 12.
He added that he wanted officers to be seen as a "important part of the community" and that he wanted to work to incorporate "different ideas that will lead to productive ways of working for the betterment of the department."
Evans said his door is open to any citizen with a concern, and that those who wish to communicate with him can reach him by email at Michael.Evans@cityofaragon.com, by phone or on Facebook as well.
Evans appointment comes as Mazzuca's term as chief came to a close more than nine months after he was sworn in to serve following several different chiefs serving in the role in 2018. That included the promotion and departure of Brad Loyd, two stints in the position for former Chief Marc Riley, and former chief Alison Taulbee.