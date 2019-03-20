CPAC's A Night with Local Artists features James Hill painting this weekend
Creative inspiration for some comes at an early age, and with development of skill and experience over time, one can grow up to be a master painter. That wasn’t the case at all for local artist James Hill, who found a love for painting through his family and inspiration from all areas of his mind.
Hill will be showing off his talents this weekend at the Cedartown Performing Artists Center’s A Night with Local Artists, set to kick off at 7 p.m. and includes several other local artists who will have work up for sale in the Skellenger Gallery in Cedartown’s theater lobby.
While patrons enjoy live music and hors d’oeuvres aplenty, they can also watch as Hill creates a piece of artwork right before their eyes during the show.
“This is my first show being a featured artist,” Hill said. “I’m excited about it… I’ll admit I don’t have a lot of experience doing a demo, other than what I do in class.”
He said that a class put on by Craftsy House owner Merari Morales to a larger audience seeing how well the idea worked out gave him the courage to give it a try.
The creative process for Hill comes from various sources, but it starts usually with something he’s seen, or a photograph he’s taken of family. Family, after all, is what got him painting in the first place.
“I was in my thirties, and my oldest boy - he was nine years old - he decided he wanted to take art classes,” Hill said. “So I took him down to a place in Paulding Plaza, they sold art supplies and taught classes there. He enjoyed it, and after I got in there and watched what they were doing, I got into it too. So I started doing art, and I started doing oil painting.”
Hill’s first painting was of a barn, and since the time he was younger to now he couldn’t count the number of piece of art he’s created. He enjoys landscapes, portraits, buildings, and going down more interesting paths and merging different ideas into one.
“There’s painting’s I’ve forgotten I’ve even done,” he said. “A while back, I told one of my daughters that I just finished up a painting of a lighthouse. And she told me no, that wasn’t my first lighthouse. I went over and saw it and sure enough, I’d done one before.”
The death of his wife brought him fully back into a world of creation through painting. Various pieces with her as the central inspiration line the walls of Craftsy House in Cedartown, where Hill has a studio space to work out of and create new paintings.
Some of his latest work is based off of Victorian-style portraits, but the faces have been changed to ensure that the actual photos he’s inspired by aren’t being completely copied. Some of those hang in a cluster at Craftsy House, and is just some of the artwork he’s done in the past years. Surrealism, reality and family all play a central role in his work, scattered here and there between his own studio and family members.
Hill also teaches at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, mainly focusing on oil painting and is now in his eighth year.
“I’ve never had any formal training, so what I teach is my own way of doing it,” he said. “When I started teaching over at Rockmart, that’s what I told them. I’ve never taught art before, and I can teach it but it’s going to be my way.”
It’s worked so far, and well enough that he feels comfortable trying out the demo this weekend. His work joins many others who have put their hands to painting on canvas during A Night with Local Artists, now in its third year.
Donations are being accepted for entry into the gala, but are not required. More than 150 works of art from various other artists in the community will be on display on Saturday night.