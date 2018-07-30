A new class for LEAD Polk 2018 is getting underway after the induction ceremony kicked off the program that continues weekly through November.
The program, which provides local participants with a variety of information about Polk County, leadership skills and experiences they might not otherwise have, is a 14-week long course that in the last year graduated several new members of local government, organizations and businesses.
“It’s all designed to teach the class participants more about Polk County, the community that we live in,” Kendrick said. “It is designed to take the blinders off, to help our participants understand the community that we live in and teach them how to make a difference. Some if it is feel good, and some of it isn’t as feel good.”
Kendrick added the class goes places they otherwise wouldn’t experience on their own.
LEAD Polk’s Class of 2018 includes Tony Davis, Joy Fredrick, George Gibbons, Jeff Holstein, Sarah Horne, Tammy Jarrell, Bernard Morgan, Kevin Myrick, Hugo Paredes, Helen Riley, Ryan Robinson, Norman Smith and Doug Swift.
They were given a charge during ceremonies on July 26 by Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Tommy Gray, who in his leadership role leads as Director of Plant Industry.
A native of Cedartown now living in Atlanta, he said that his greatest hope when he saw the class on Thursday was they take seriously the need for not overlooking people who might not immediately seem best for a role.
“If you can find someone that didn’t have that opportunity you had, and then help them, it will make a difference in that person’s life,” he said.
The class on Saturday took part in a full-day event that took place after press time. Check back for future updates on LEAD Polk 2018 as this year’s group moves forward through the course.
Editor’s Note: This year since I am a participant of LEAD Polk 2018, I will not be providing direct coverage of class members or their progress throughout. I do appreciate the opportunity to take part, and encourage local residents who want to learn more about the county and make an impact to seek a nomination for 2019. -KM