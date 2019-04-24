Locals can dine on Indian cuisine without having to leave the city thanks to the Rockmart Farmers Market's upcoming cooking class.
Soli Hakim, owner of Spice Street Grill and Soli's, will be present to teach youth how to make spiced chicken sandwiches, soups, and desserts during the Saturday, April 27 class.
The lesson will take place in the Silver Comet Trailhead in downtown Rockmart from 4 through 6 p.m., and those interested in signing up can do so by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
“We will welcome Soli (Hakim) from Soli's in downtown Rockmart on Marble Street to teach us about the flavors of India with a scratch-made spiced chicken sandwich, soup, and since strawberries are here and in season, we'll finish with a fresh dessert,” the market's Heather Davis said.
There is a $5.50 fee, but those in need may be eligible for a class scholarship. Details about assistance are available by calling 404-436-1818, and the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave is still going strong by offering food stamp participants an opportunity to double the money spent on farmer's goods.
Due to the limited space of the Silver Comet Trailhead, class size is limited to 8 people, so attendees are urged to register early. The lower age limit for the class is seven years old, but parents should decide for themselves whether their child is ready to attend a cooking class.
The courses involve handling kitchen equipment, so some seven-year-olds are ready; some nine-year-olds aren't. Parents are welcome to watch, but they are asked to do so from outside of the kitchen.
Each class strives to use locally produced, healthy ingredients from the market, and those interested in getting a preview can visit the various farmers present each Thursday on Water Street from 4 through 6 p.m.