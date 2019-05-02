The tastes of India took over the Silver Comet Trailhead thanks to Soli Hakim, owner of Spice Street Grill and Soli's, coming to teach the class about making spiced chicken sandwiches, soups, and desserts.
Though not the first passport cooking class, it is the first one to feature Indian food.
Those who missed the class but are interested in learning how to make healthy dishes can visit Upcoming Classes — Rockmart Farmers Market for details on future events. Each course is typically $5.50, but scholarships are available for those who apply. Each class is held at the Silver Comet Trailhead.
The April 25 class featured foods that aren't on Soli's other menus, so the attendees got to try some unique items patrons can't simply purchase from a restaurant. With summer nearing, using strawberries for desserts served as an important way for the class to teach about nutrition and local vendors.
Simply teaching youth how to cook is an important aspect of the classes, but teaching students to make good tasting food with healthy materials is the overall goal. Those interested in testing the ingredients for themselves can visit the market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.
Whether slicing chicken or boiling soup, each student was given a chance to participate. Since the classes use kitchen appliances and other potentially dangerous items, parents should judge for themselves whether their child is ready to attend. The lower age for the limit for the youth courses is eight years old.
As always, the students were given the chance to feed themselves and their parents before leaving. Courses are typically listed on the website at the start of each month, so those interested in a similar experience should check frequently.
Those interested in the other happenings of the market can visit https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.