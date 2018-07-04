There's a chance of showers in the forecast to help cool things off for the Independence Day holiday in Polk County, but don't expect them as the forecast from the National Weather Service calls for temperatures up to 90 for the day, more of the same through the rest of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.