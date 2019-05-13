EUHARLEE – The City of Euharlee is set to host the Inaugural Euharlee 4-Wheel Drive Show on Saturday, June 1. The event will take place in Frankie Harris Park from 10:00am to 3:00pm. This show will feature jeep, truck, and other all-terrain vehicles, as well as a spectator-judged jeep and truck competition, and flex ramp competition.
Also on tap for the 4-Wheel Drive Show are food vendors, vendors selling automotive wares and other items, swap tables, a “for sale” lot, children’s activities, and more! Admission is free for spectators. Registration is $20 per vehicle and $10 per swap table. Vendor and sponsor fees vary.
The organizers hope to attract 4-wheel drive vehicles of all types and will be awarding trophies in over ten different categories. One of the organizers, Kirstyn Bauer hopes that spectators will have “a blast checking out all the awesome rigs anywhere from classic to new! You will never find a vehicle that is exactly the same at one of these shows!”
Bauer and fellow Bartow Krawlers member Kevin Barnett are excited to bring this type of show to the community. Barnett, a Euharlee resident, comments that this show “means the community can enjoy and appreciate the things we build. It is also great to see smiles on all the kids faces when they see our builds.”
Bauer adds that she is excited about this event because “I’m looking forward to meeting new people in the 4-wheel drive community that share the same passion!
The event is organized by the new Euharlee Special Events Steering Committee and local 4-wheel drive club members. Committee Chair Eric Smithey explains that “due to the diversity of our committee members, we’ve been able to identify some events that fit the values and needs of our community. Our goal was to create an event that will reach a wide and loyal audience. The response from the community has already been overwhelming.”
Registration forms are available at www.euharleehistory.org/euharlee-4-wheel-drive-show. Parking for this event is available at 112 Covered Bridge Road, Euharlee, GA 30145.
For more information, follow the show at Facebook.com/Euharlee4wheeldrive or call 770-607-2017.