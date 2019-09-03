A festival focused on the furnishings that fill the spaces in homes and offices is coming to Rockmart next weekend, sponsored by stores featuring vintage items in the downtown area.
The first ever Rock Market Antique Festival is coming up next Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area in front of the Veteran's Memorial in Rockmart. Now and Then of Rockmart have joined together with Cotton Splinters Marketplace & Christmas Shoppe, White Tulip Market, And Treasured Thriftique/Mixed Market as sponsors for the upcoming event. The City of Rockmart is also helping the group with the event.
The festival brings 25 other vendors offering vintage furniture, primitive antiques, vintage ceramic Christmas trees, rusty/crusty barn finds, gas/oil signs, gas pumps, and miscellaneous handcrafted decor, clothing and much more to downtown Rockmart.
The festival is free to attend, and will include some entertainment during the day. Polk County's Dalton Dixon, who appeared on this previous season of "The Voice," will be on-stage along with bluegrass band Tried and True, Heirborn and Rex Garner is leading a band Deeper than Shallow.
Now and Then's Tina Lanier said their goal is to bring in something that shoppers seeking out the old for their homes can find here locally.
"Antique shoppers are a unique breed," Lanier said. "Most shops would want to be the only one in town. If you're an antique shop, you do not want to be the only one in town because antiquers have a desire to go where there's several shops in order to make the trip a destination event.”
The new festival was born of an idea formulated in conversation Lanier and a close friend at her store this past spring. She added that those shops in Rockmart each have their own characteristics and style, and vendors coming to take part will bring their interpretation of vintage to Polk County as well.
"I think people are figuring out that they can get a quality, well-made item at a vintage antique shop for a fraction of what they would pay for at a good furniture store, and the quality is far superior than anything acquired at an 'box' store,'" she said. "It's going to stand up. It's going to last for many more years to come.”