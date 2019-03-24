The Rockmart Post Office on Elm Street near the downtown intersection at Marble Street has stood through the tests of time. Rain, sleet, snow and sunshine have come and gone through the decades it has offered up mail services and much more to residents on the eastern side of Polk County, and generations of mail carriers and officials have come and gone through its doors.
Now those front doors and much more are getting some much needed improvements as a project got underway last week to complete some updates and repairs to the parts of the building most used by customers.
Rockmart Postmaster Jeremy Holland said in much the same way when he was stationed in Cedartown he sought to make improvements to the post office which were completed before his tenure was up, he seeks to ensure the same happens at his most recent posting.
“I’m trying to do some things to bring it back to life a little bit,” Holland said. “It’s been so neglected over the years, these repairs are really needed.”
He said the main lobby is will be getting new coats of paint in the blue and gray color scheme used by the U.S. Postal Service, and that exterior work to rebuild windows inside and out, replace trim work around the front doors, and even redoing some of the plaster work in his office is all part of the project.
Holland additionally hopes to replace outside landscaping and make repairs to the flag pole in front of the building.
“There are just cracks everywhere, because it is an old building,” he said.
One thing that won’t be covered up with new coats of paint is the mural within the post office lobby. Additionally, other details and wood trim work that is original to the building is being left in place. Front doors were replaced in 2018, but not the trim at the time.
He said repair work was expected to be completed this week. Holland added his appreciation to the public for their understanding of workers being in the way at times.
Rockmart’s Post Office building still in use today was completed and opened to the public in 1939. This is Holland’s latest posting at the Rockmart Post Office.
“I’ve had a lot of older people here in town who have asked about getting repairs done,” Holland said. “When I came back to Rockmart, I’ve been on the phone for two months just trying to get some of these repairs handled, but now I’m finally getting it completed.”