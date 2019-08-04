After making exterior and interior upgrades at the Rockmart Post Office, the building is seeing yet another positive step forward for customers coming downtown to check their mail or send packages out.
Rockmart Postmaster Jeremy Holland said that work has been underway to replace the handicapped access ramp leading up to the front doors of the post office building at 130 E. Elm St. The new ramp is expected to be completed this week.
“Many of the customers have complained about the old ramp and its condition,” Holland said in an email. He added that “we are gradually getting everything taken care of” in post office improvements in Rockmart.
Holland added that next on his list of items that need replacement is the flag pole.
Fresh coats of paint and repairs to the windows and renovations of office space were among some of the interior improvements made to Rockmart’s post office in months past, along with refinishing of exterior trim and landscaping.