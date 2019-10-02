Shaunda Farrington-Hardwick is relatively new to Polk Medical Center, but she is an expert when it comes to mammography.
She was named Imaging Services Manager at the hospital this summer. She leads a team of 11 full-time technologists.
Polk Medical Center’s Imaging department offers a full array of outpatient, inpatient and emergency imaging services, including radiography, CT, ultrasound, mammography and bone densitometry. 3D mammography, which provides better images of dense breast tissue, will be available at the hospital later this month. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We are trying to make sure the women in this community know this is a place where they can go to get the best care possible,” Farrington-Hardwick said. “They don’t have to go far away; they can come here to get the care and attention they need.”
She said if patients do need imaging services Polk might not be able to offer, they can visit Floyd Medical Center in Rome, just a half an hour north of Cedartown. Both hospitals are part of the Floyd health care system.
“I have lived in many places across the country and have been doing mammos for 30 years,” Farrington-Hardwick said. “I have been able to see quite a bit and I am just so excited to be part of this community, to just be able to bring what I know and to help the women here get the care they need.”
Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center, said Farrington-Hardwick’s experience coupled with the arrival of 3D mammography will be a big plus for women in Polk County.
“3D mammography will definitely provide women with another weapon in the early detection of breast cancer,” Kinard said. “Shaunda’s arrival and the addition of that technology are a perfect match as we work to help women get compassionate and effective treatment.”
Farrington-Hardwick previously worked as the Imaging Science Department Chair at South College. Farrington-Hardwick earned a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
She is a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, Society of Radiologic Physician Extenders, Certified Board of Radiologic Practitioner Assistants and American Society of Radiologic Technologists.