Iglesias got a chance to voice his thanks to fellow commissioners for selecting him to serve and giving him a chance to make a difference.
He said during final comments on the night that he learned a lot about the issues facing Polk County during his year and a few months of time as a commissioner, and hoped to continue to put it to good use elsewhere.
Iglesias began his service during a tough time for the county, when two seats came open and he was selected and sworn in right before the tragic death of Detective Kristen Hearne in 2017, and continued on as the board began to tackle tough issues throughout 2018.
“Back in September 2017, my first goal was to be a unifier. Second was to look to the future while treasuring the past, and making sure we don’t forget what has already been done,” Iglesias said. “Each commissioner here on this board and our county employees have helped make that happen.”
He added that “we need to continue to look toward the future, overlook our differences and try to highlight the best that each of us has to offer.”
Iglesias ended with his thanks to the board and people of Polk County for the chance to serve.
The board voted unanimously to accept a proclamation honoring Iglesias for his time spent on the Commission, and offered up applause during a ceremony during the December meeting.
“I do want to thank Commissioner Iglesias,” Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey said. “It’s not easy dealing with a bunch of hard-headed people, like on this board. But you came right into it and you were unafraid and unashamed of what you believed in.”
She added her great respect for his positions and thanked him again for his service.
“You have a lovely family, and we know the sacrifice you had to make, it’s not an easy one,” she said.
Commissioner Hal Floyd said he was sad to see Iglesias’ time end on the board, having gotten to know his fellow commissioner and the Iglesias family well during the past months.
“Jose is a brother and a friend, and I love them dearly,” Floyd said. “Know that I care deeply about you and your family.”
Chuck Thaxton also added his appreciation for Iglesias’ service.
“Jose, thank you for what you did,” Chuck Thaxton said. “I remember when Marshelle was still chair, and Scotty and Jennifer and I sat up here for at least one meeting or two. You had to come in here at a tough time, and I appreciate what you’ve done.”
Commissioner Scotty Tillery added his thanks as well, giving praise to Iglesias for his dedication during his more than a year as a commissioner and for “always being prepared.”
“I appreciate your service, and I hope to see you some more,” Tillery said. “You do your research, you come to the meetings prepared and you have good questions… I’ve picked up on things that you brought up that you researched.”
Iglesias was defeated in the May primary for the seat by former Cedartown City Commissioner Gary Martin, who was elected unopposed in November for a new term in office. He’ll remain on several other boards as he serves in other capacities, as well as continue providing financial services through Taxes De America at 429 S. Main Street.