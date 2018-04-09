Rockmart’s Isaac Streetman was hopeful that when he wrote his ticket to Hollywood with a great audition before the new judges of ABC’s version of “American Idol,” he’d be coming back to Polk County with victory and widespread fame.
Winning the top spot for the return season of the hit show was unfortunately elusive for Streetman, but he’s now a household name locally.
Enough so that students at Youngs Grove Elementary School to shout and scream as he took the stage before students left for Spring Break on Friday. He was joined by another area Idol contestant, Bremen’s Andrew Weaver, for a pair of short sets with the students.
The two were invited by principal Kiley Thompson to sing for the group after she put forth invitations and giving the pair a venue to share their talents and inspiration to students. Additionally, several students were selected to sit up front, meet the pair after the concert and receive autographs and photos as a treat for good behavior and attendance.
A pair of Youngs Grove students also got a special happy birthday song from the pair as well.
The Rockmart High School graduate and at now internationally-known musician might be fully-bearded and full of big ideas, but he’s still barely old enough to vote. Already he has plans to expand his reach and fan base.
“The experience was really good as far as meeting new people and getting to grow as an audience,” Streetman said. “Getting kicked off the show was a little devastating, but I’ve picked myself up since.”
Streetman said he got a lot of constructive criticism from the Idol judges, who had good advice about his annunciation, moving around during performances and more.
He’s also been busy at other local gigs, such as performing at South Marble Coffee in Rockmart in recent weeks.
“I’ve been doing those for my friends and family, and have loved coming out to support me as much as they can,” he said.
Weaver, just 16, who tried to get a ticket to Hollywood during Atlanta’s, had to follow judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie around the southeast until they finally gave him a shot.
“It was just surreal,” Weaver said. “I started back in Atlanta on the bus tour and got a no, but my mom drove me that weekend up to Nashville, and I got a yes, yes, yes.”
He said that he ended up in the Judge’s round in the second episode in just a short clip to earn his ticket to Hollywood, though it was short lived. He felt it was worth it.
“We had a watch party at my high school, and you’re watching yourself on a huge screen in front of everyone,” he said. “Everyone was just screaming, it was just an awesome environment.. and the worldwide support has been awesome. I’ve got people from Utah, California, to Michigan, even Australia who are following me and sending me messages of support.”
The two were only disappointed that they weren’t able to go forward and get the win. Despite that, they were much more excited to get to sing before fans both young and old at Youngs Grove.