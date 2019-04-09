Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats wants to improve security at the Polk County Courthouses.
In order to do so, it is his hopes that officials can come together in the months ahead to find solutions on how to fix problems at the two buildings in downtown Cedartown and keep everyone safe within.
His problem in short comes down to this: as the number of court sessions grows within the county, so does the requirements of manpower that is needed at security checkpoints at the front doors of both courthouses, as well within the courtrooms themselves. The Sheriff is responsible for the security at both the Polk County Courthouses.
Add to that a growing list of documents to serve to people, prisoners to transport from around the state, and no additional funds readily available for new deputies to provide the security needed to his list as well. Which presents him with a difficult choice: have deputies out in the field serving papers or making arrests on outstanding warrants, or have them tied up at the courthouses for hours on end.
“We’ve been working in my office to figure out how to make the courthouse more secure, and actually do it with a little less manpower than what we’ve got,” Moats said during a special called County Public Safety committee meting last week. “Right now with the two courthouses not conjoined, it leaves us with two separate courthouses to protect, and it takes a lot more manpower, and we can consolidate it.”
So his hopes were that with stakeholders and court officials gathered together for the meeting, they might be able to begin coming up with solutions to outstanding security problems. One idea he hopes will come of it is consolidating courtroom time for the public and those charged into one building at a time.
No ideas are set to be acted upon anytime soon, and ranged from installing a special entrance for inmates from the jail who have court hearings, to closing off Sycamore Street behind the courthouse to traffic and enclose the back parking area behind the courthouse.
What Moats and court officials got out of the meeting was a list of ideas and areas to investigate within the courthouse for additional space for the time being, and priorities to begin work on in the months to come.
Another growing concern for Moats was high profile cases involving murders over the past two years coming up on the trial calendar and the need to have secured spaces to move jail inmates around and avoid potential problems. Though no specifics were laid out for now, officials did agree that those court dates should be kept to just one courthouse to better control prisoner access to and from the Polk County Jail.
Moats also hoped to avoid future problems with transport of inmates at the jail to court hearings, and then having them sit for several hours in holding cells that also need renovations of their own.
One additional area where court officials also sought help was with control of the growing number of documents under their care from filings and proceedings with the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court, Polk County Probate Court, Polk County Juvenile Court and the Polk County Magistrate Court. That also coincides with needs for additional office space as well for new court officials, like the newly hired director of the Mental Health court.
With the start of a conversation, the hope Moats and court officials is to get a plan in place for how these improvements and security issues can be tackled in the months to come.