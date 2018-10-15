The Polk County Chamber of Commerce is joining others around the state in lending their support to help sister organizations in South Georgia impacted by the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said sister organizations in Pelham and Albany are seeking help for their communities by calling out for gas and grocery cards to send southward helping those affected by hurricane damage.
Donations are being collected through this Friday, Oct. 19 at the Chamber office at 133 S. Marble St., Rockmart in the Rockmart History Museum, or at 609 S. Main St., Cedartown.
“Please do what you can to help us help Chamber groups down in South Georgia who are suffering right now, and could use the support from our business community here,” Elrod said.
She added that a full listing of what’s needed includes Pelham Chamber of Commerce request of gas cards, nonperishable items, water, ice, snacks, tarps, baby wipes, paper products, ziploc bags, bleach/cleaning supplies, trash bags, health and hygiene products, dog and cat food. Donations can be sent to the Pelham Chamber of Commerce at 128 West Railroad Street, Pelham, Georgia 31779
The Albany Area Chamber of commerce is asking for additional help with bottled water, Gatorade, plastic tarps, gas cards and snacks. You can also give monetary donations at this link and designate "Albany Storm Relief": https://pushpay.com/g/sherwoodbaptist.
“The internet network of the Chamber is strong, and if we were to experience a disaster, these organizations would help as well if a need rose in our community,” Elrod said. “We do our best to help each other out the best we can.”
She added that it is also good for the business health of communities for areas impacted by Hurricane Michael to be built back up as quick as possible.
“The quicker their economy gets back on their feet, the better it will be for the entire state,” she said. “So anything we can do to make that process quicker and easier for our neighbors will have a positive impact.”
Those interested in making donations can call the Chamber at (678) 883-9255.