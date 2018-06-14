The area around the lake at Kenview Farms in Rockmart was crowded this past weekend for the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo put on by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
DNR Cpl. Chad Cox said the event drew 392 children and their parents in the annual event that saw local youth not only catch plenty of fish during the day, but also get to take home a variety of prizes, including bicycles, fishing tackle and much more.
Check out the Kids Fishing Rodeo Facebook page to find more photos from the event.
Note: Those who saw the announcement in this week's Standard Journal Plus edition for the Kids Fishing Rodeo should take note that it was printed in error, and we apologize for any confusion.