The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society's recent low-cost rabies clinic made it possible for approximately 150 of Polk's four-legged family members to get the vaccinations they need and deserve.
Dogs and cats were offered shots at a discounted price of $10, and Precious Paws offered nail trimmings for an additional $5.
Those who couldn't make it to the clinic should still make sure to get their animals vaccinated, however.
Summer is peak rabies season because warm weather and outdoor activities can increase encounters with wild, infected animals.
The disease affects the central nervous system and attacks the brain if left untreated- in both pets and humans.
Common symptoms include increased salivation, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water.
“Rabies is the only disease that is 100 percent fatal and 100 percent preventable,” Humane Society President Charlotte Harrison said.
Courtesy of the city, the event took place in Rockmart's Hogue Avenue Gym. Numerous volunteers from the Humane Society and Boy Scout Troop 17 contributed to the event, and participants were entered into a drawing for a free six-month BarkBox subscription courtesy of the Purser Insurance Agency.
The society has hosted several rabies clinics inside of Cedartown, but the September 15 event was a first for Rockmart.
If interest and attendance sees an increase, the event could become a mainstay for the city.
“We had, I think, right at 150 animals, which is a small number compared to the nearly 500 we had in Cedartown,” Harrison said. “But that was our fourth one in Cedartown, and people have come to expect it. As far as I know, this is the first rabies clinic that has been done in Rockmart since the late 90's or early 2000's. So to get 150, we're pleased about that. We plan to come again next year, and if the crowd grows, we'll continue doing one here each year.”
Those interested in learning more about the Cedartown Humane Society and their mission can visit www.cedartownhumanesociety.org or email the group at cedaranimals@gmail.com.