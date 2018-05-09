Jennifer Hulsey is going to be busy for a good many months and years to come as she takes on yet another role on a growing list.
During the latest convention for the Association of County Commissions of Georgia, or ACCG, Hulsey was elected to serve on the organization’s Board of Managers representing the Northwest Georgia area. It is her first time serving on any board within the organization.
Hulsey said it was an honor to get to represent not only the county but Northwest Georgia on the board, and saw it as an asset for Polk County in particular since she would have more access to people and information on the state level that might help attract opportunities locally through networking and more.
Like her role as a commissioner locally, Hulsey will be serving on the Board of Managers for ACCG as a voting member overseeing operations of the statewide organization that provides a number of member services, including the shared expense of automotive insurance for vehicles operated by counties across the state, among others.
Hulsey’s appointment to the board adds another item to her growing list of responsibilities and organizations she’s involved in. Along with serving as a District 2 commissioner looking to get a new term in office, along with the Board of Commission’s current chair, she also helped organize the Take Back Polk mentoring program, the Meth Alliance, is a member of the Exchange Club, teachers language arts at Cedartown Middle School, and much more.
The news of her appointment to the ACCG’s board came as the organization was holding a spring session at the end of April for members to take part in classes for commissioner training, announce initiatives and more in Savannah.