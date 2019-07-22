Cedartown’s quarterback has finally made his college decision.
Two weeks after dropping his Top 4 Schools list, 2020 athlete Taji Hudson of Cedartown officially committed to East Carolina today.
Per CHS Athletic Director Doyle Kelley, the Pirates recruited Hudson as a quarterback rather than as wide receiver or defensive back.
ECU is landing a solid student-athlete.
The rising senior plays football and baseball and is a member of the National Honor Society. A young man who takes education just as seriously as athletics, the Pirates won the Hudson sweepstakes over schools such as Army, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
East Carolina is a Division 1 college in Greenville, North Carolina. They compete in The American conference against the likes of UCF, Houston, and Memphis. The Pirates have a storied football program that have produced multiple NFL starters including Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph, Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy, and former NFL rushing leader Chris Johnson.
Now that his recruitment is over, the Cedartown quarterback looks forward to the start of the 2019 season. The Bulldogs will open the season with a pair of scrimmages at home against Morrow on Aug. 9 and Chattooga on Aug. 16 before hosting rival Rockmart on Aug. 23 to start the regular season.