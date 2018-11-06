Veterans who want to enjoy a sweet treat at Cedartown's Huddle House can go Friday through Monday for a complimentary sweet cake.
In a press release from the restaurant today, they announced they'll be offering active duty, retired and veteran military members to take part in the offer from Friday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 12 in honor of Veteran's Day, where they'll receive a free order of Sweet Cakes with proper ID.
"We believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service," the release stated.
Those who want to participate only have to ask for an order and show their current military ID to receive the order.
Huddle House in Cedartown is located at 115 East Ave., and is open daily around the clock.