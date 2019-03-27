The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority took some steps during their March meeting toward getting ready for the start of developments at two properties in Rockmart.
The Authority agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Paces, a developer for conversion of both the Elm Street and old Euharlee school properties in Rockmart for new housing units.
Work in Rockmart will convert the two old schools into residential units with one, two, three and four bedroom units. The project will also include renovations of the old gym and construction of a new swimming pool.
It was just another step in the process to begin the redevelopment of the two sites as the NWGHA continues on with other projects as well.
At the meeting, the Authority took steps to start another makeover at the Graham Homes public housing community in East Rome. The board of director approved a resolution to start the process of converting the 150-unit community to another Rental Assistance Demonstration project community.
RAD is a voluntary program of the Department of Housing and Urban Development which seeks to allow public housing agencies to access private capital for badly needed upgrades of housing stock without tapping into the federal budget.
NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson said the Graham Homes complex has roofing issues, cabinetry issues and flooring issues in a large number of units.
Hudson said that as the plans for Graham Homes evolve, some of the units could potentially be demolished to make way for a new community center and playground.
The authority first tapped into the RAD program to finance the rehabilitation of a large number of units at the Willingham Village complex in West Rome and has a couple of applications in the pipeline for RAD conversion at the Park Homes off Reservoir Street and one of the high rise apartment buildings on Fifth Avenue.
Replacement homes for the old Altoview Terrace apartments in the area of Spring Creek and East Fourteenth Street are also being developed as RAD housing.
Residents of RAD housing generally pay no more than 30 percent of the household's adjusted gross income for rent.