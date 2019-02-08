A drive past 420 Pace Street two weeks ago would have revealed a house well-known to local police officers. The home served as a hot bed of criminal activity for more than a decade. Search warrants, drug distribution charges, gang violence, even homicide investigations have centered around that small, dilapidated beige house. Ride past 420 Pace Street today and you will see an empty lot.
A Polk County Drug Task Force (PCDTF) arrest of several individuals in late summer of 2016 was ultimately, “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” according to a task force agent. From that operation in 2016, the PCDTF set into motion the legal seizure of the home. “The Polk County Drug Task Force, with guidance from the task force control board, made the decision to seize the home,” reported Cedartown Police Chief and Polk County Drug Task Force spokesman Jamie Newsome.
After a lengthy legal process, the house was officially seized and demolished on February 2, 2019, bringing an end to the structure’s infamous history. The cost of the demolition was covered entirely by confiscated drug money.
The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to thank the following organizations and agencies in assisting with the demolition: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Cedartown Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Rockmart Police Department and the Rome/Floyd Drug Task Force.