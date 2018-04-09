Been wondering why the sign at a Cedartown hotel has been covered up with a tarp for the past weeks?
Well, the answer comes down to nothing more than a name change for the business at the intersection of North Main Street and East John Hand Drive.
"We're not up for sale," said Brandy Davies of the now Cedartown Inn and Suites. "We're still open for business."
The former Best Western won't be taking any reservations online for the time being, but will take bookings directly over the phone.
Anyone needing to reserve a room at Cedartown Inn and Suites can call directly at 770-748-3746 for rates and more.
In past years, the hotel was previously a Holiday Inn and Suites prior to the changeover to Best Western, and now just an independent operation.